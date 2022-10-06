CNBC reviews Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus: Big display, excellent battery life

The larger display of Apple’s new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is great for streaming movies and playing games, and iPhone 14 Plus boasts the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

iPhone 14 Plus sports an updated internal design for better thermal performance, gorgeous Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision.

Sofia Pitt for CNBC:

I’ve been testing Apple’s new $899 iPhone 14 Plus, which hits stores Friday, for the past several days. It has the biggest screen you can get on an iPhone, without shelling out $1,099 for the Pro model, and the best battery life ever on an iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus is great for people who just want a larger screen and don’t mind missing out on the new features of the Pro and Pro Max, such as the Dynamic Island and always-on display. But most buyers seem to have flocked to the Pro models over the regular iPhone 14 so far… But you shouldn’t just write off the iPhone 14 Plus. It’s a good option for folks who just want a big screen and don’t want to spend $200 more for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it has excellent battery life and improved cameras in a lightweight package.

MacDailyNews Take: This year’s iPhone mix is going to be more strongly tilted to the Pro models than ever in the past, thanks to very clear differentiation between the two tiers of models.

