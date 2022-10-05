Apple releases new MagSafe Charger firmware

Apple this week released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that is designed to work with the iPhone 12 and later and the AirPods Pro 2.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new firmware is version 10M1821, up from the prior 10M229 firmware. Note that in the Settings app, you’ll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 255.0.0.0 (the prior firmware was 247.0.0.0).

As firmware updates are released quietly over the air, Apple does not provide release notes… but given the recent release of both the iPhone 14 models and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, the firmware could have optimizations for these devices.

There is no clear method for updating a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger’s firmware, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to an Apple device for a firmware update to initiate.