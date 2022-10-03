How to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone

You can control your Apple Watch with your iPhone using a new feature from Apple called “Apple Watch Mirroring.” All you need is an Apple Watch Series 6 or later running watchOS 9 and an iPhone running iOS 16.

Apple Watch Mirroring uses AirPlay to make Apple Watch more accessible. With the feature, you can fully control your Apple Watch from your iPhone, and use assistive features like Switch Control and Voice Control on your iPhone to get the most out of your watch.

How to enable and disable Apple Watch Mirroring:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Tap Accessibility. Tap Apple Watch Mirroring. Turn on Apple Watch Mirroring.

Your Apple Watch appears on your iPhone, and a blue outline appears around your watch face indicating that mirroring is enabled.

You can control your Apple Watch by tapping and swiping on the watch image that appears on your iPhone. For example, tap the side button, then swipe the Digital Crown to scroll through your apps in the Dock.

When you’re finished, tap the X to stop mirroring.

