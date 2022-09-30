Apple Music Live presents Billie Eilish Live at O2 Arena in London on September 30th

Apple Music will host an exclusive live stream marking the end of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” on September 30th.

The special live stream of her O2 Arena concert in London airs on Friday, September 30, 10 pm EST / 7 pm PST. The live stream is part of Apple Music Live, a concert series that launched earlier this year and has streamed performances from global superstars like Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Luke Combs.

“I am so excited to bring the Happier Than Ever world tour to Apple Music Live,” Eilish said in a statement. “This is my favorite tour I’ve ever done and you can watch the show this Friday, September 30 only on Apple Music. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

“This show is such a gift for Billie’s fans around the world who weren’t able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022 and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did,” Zane Lowe, Apple Music Co-Head of Artist Relations and Apple Music 1 Host, said in a statement.

To help celebrate the performance, Billie sat down with Zane Lowe for a conversation about returning to the road, the inspiration behind her live set, and what performance means to her. The interview premiered on Apple Music 1 on Thursday, September 29 at 10 am. Billie Eilish is the #1 artist in the alternative genre worldwide and the third highest-streamed female artist of all time.

Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards. She received an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. She’s also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.”

MacDailyNews Note: Watch Apple Music Live: Billie Eilish here.

