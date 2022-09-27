This Apple Watch Ultra feature is a game changer

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features, built for endurance, exploration, and adventure.

A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.

Jane McGuire for Tom’s Guide:

I just ran 10 miles with the Apple Watch Ultra — and this feature is a game changer I’m the first to admit, I was most excited about the Action Button… Yet the Action Button isn’t the feature that surprised me the most — I was expecting to like it, and I did. Instead, it was the Precision Start feature that really made me think Apple might just have one of the best running watches. Precision start means you can bypass the 3… 2… 1 countdown sequence when starting an activity, and wait until you know the watch has found GPS signal… When the watch finds GPS (this only took a few seconds every time I tried it, even indoors), the GPS widget in the top left corner turns blue… Starting a run without being sure your watch is connected to GPS makes zero sense, especially on race day or when running in the city when crowds and skyscrapers can interfere with your watch’s GPS. Plus, it makes sense when Apple has added dual-frequency GPS to the watch, integrating L1 and L5 algorithms. Apple says this allows the Ultra to “deliver the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date.”

MacDailyNews Note: The new “Precision Start” feature is included in the setting of Apple’s Workout app on your Apple Watch Ultra.

How to Activate Precision Start on your Apple Watch Ultra:

Settings > Workout Scroll down and enable Precision Start

Now, when press the Action button, your Apple Watch Ultra will display the timer set to zero, your heart rate, and the the location/compass icon instead of the workout icon on the top left corner. The Watch is waiting for the starting gun. When you press the Action button again, the timer and other workout metrics start immediately.

