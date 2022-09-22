Facebook-parent Meta sued for bypassing Apple privacy rules to track users

Facebook-parent Meta Platform was sued on Wednesday for allegedly building a secret work-around to “App Tracking Transparency” privacy safeguards that Apple launched last year to protect users from having their internet activity tracked.

Robert Burnson for Bloomberg News:

In a proposed class-action complaint filed Wednesday in San Francisco federal court, two Facebook users accused the company of skirting Apple’s 2021 privacy rules and violating state and federal laws limiting the unauthorized collection of personal data. A similar complaint was filed in the same court last week. The suits are based on a report by data privacy researcher Felix Krause, who said that Meta’s Facebook and Instagram apps for Apple’s iOS inject JavaScript code onto websites visited by users. Krause said the code allowed the apps to track “anything you do on any website,” including typing passwords. The Facebook app gets around Apple privacy rules by opening web links in an in-app browser, rather than the user’s default browser, according to Wednesday’s complaint. “This allows Meta to intercept, monitor and record its users’ interactions and communications with third parties, providing data to Meta that it aggregates, analyzes, and uses to boost its advertising revenue,” according to the suit.

MacDailyNews Take: >Meta’s privacy-trampling business model depended on keeping users ignorant in order to succeed.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency simply gives users the control they should have always had. Clearly, users do not want Meta tracking them on Facebook, Instagram, etc.

The fact that Apple providing users the choice to be tracked or not via App Tracking Transparency hurts Facebook et al. not only highlights the inherent flaw in the business model of these societal cancers, it makes us laugh. 🤣 — MacDailyNews, March 9, 2022

Apple’s privacy tool allows users to understand what’s being taken from them in exchange for a “free” services and gives users the tools they need to protect their privacy and security.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs, June 2010

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.