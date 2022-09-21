Apple’s iOS 16.1 beta 2 features Lock Screen charging indicator, Battery Status updates, Copy-Paste alert fix, and more

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone, Battery Status updates, Copy-Paste alert fix, and bug fixes.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the feature to show a visual indication of the charge level.

When charging an ‌iPhone‌, the battery percentage is now displayed above the time both when the ‌iPhone‌ first starts charging and each time that it is woken from sleep during the charging process. The incessant copy and paste prompts that ‌iOS 16‌ users are seeing have been addressed in iOS 16.1, and you no longer need to explicitly approve each and every copy and paste attempt. While this is fixed in iOS 16.1, we are expecting Apple to address it prior to the iOS 16.1 launch with an ‌iOS 16‌ bug fix update that is planned for next week.

MacDailyNews Take: Before iOS 16.1, expect Apple to release iOS 16.0.2 to address OIS camera issues ASAP.

