Men’s Health reviews Apple Watch Series 8: ‘Consistency rules’

Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Brett Williams for Men’s Health:

The Series 8 is put in a bit of an awkward spot. Yes, the flashy new Ultra has the momentum going out of Apple’s rough and tumble presentation, but that doesn’t mean the Series 8 was just a second thought. I gave the Series 8 a wear test for a just under a week after the big reveal at the Keynote, and I found that consistency ruled with the new device.

During my testing, I was able to maintain the “all-day” battery estimates Apple advertises (usually pegged to 18-hours, although that will depend on usage), but I did need to extend the time between charges with a busy week at work. I popped into Low Power Mode at about 22 percent around noon, then eked out the rest of the day without the battery dying by the time I got it to a charger at 8pm. Apple estimates the full battery range with Low Power Mode to be 36 hours. I didn’t get quite that far, but I had no issues on Low Power Mode. To compensate for the dip in output, some features like the Always-On display, heart health notifications, and auto-tracking for workouts are disabled.

Along with the new hardware, this week marks the release of Apple’s latest software for its wearables, watchOS9, which is now available for all Apple Watch devices from Series 4 on. Here’s where things get exciting, especially if you’re less concerned with passive health monitoring and more focused on moving your body and getting active.

Chief among the updates is an overhaul to the Workout app, where users track their exercise and view data as they train… The real overhaul came to the outdoor running mode. Along with preset workouts and new individual session settings that allow you to specify time, distance, pace, and calorie burn, there’s a wide range of new data points available for runners to know just about everything about their stride as they’re training. Measures like Vertical Oscillation, Stride Length, and Ground Contact Time can slot directly onto the display, allowing you to make adjustments on the fly. I didn’t love this experience, but I’m set in my ways—for less confident runners, these tools might be used to improve their stride.