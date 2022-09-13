The true star of iOS 16 is iPhone’s Lock Screen

Apple’s iOS 16 brings the biggest update ever to the iPhone’s Lock Screen, the ability to edit and collaborate in Messages, new tools in Mail, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up. iOS 16 is now available as a free software update.

David Pierce for The Verge:

iOS is an excellent, mature piece of software, and Apple’s clearly not looking for an excuse to reinvent the wheel anymore. But this year, Apple found a part of its software that hasn’t gotten much attention recently and gave it a makeover. The lock screen is the true star of iOS 16. Apple has reconceived its purpose altogether, shifting it from just a clock and a bunch of notifications to something much more like a second homescreen. Lock screen widgets were an instant upgrade to my phone life: I can now see my calendar without unlocking my phone or even swiping right to get to that page of widgets everyone always forgets about, and I have a tiny widget that launches a new note in my notes app… And when you pair it with the always-on displays on the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone becomes a fountain of useful information without requiring a single tap… As far as Apple is concerned, I think the company is on the right track. It is clearly invested in turning the iPhone into more than just a collection of apps…

MacDailyNews Note: You can personalize your iPhone’s Lock Screen by adding wallpaper, customizing the colors and fonts, layering photos in front of the time, and much more.

You can also add widgets with information from your favorite apps to your Lock Screen, such as today’s headlines, the weather, and calendar events.

You can even create more than one Lock Screen and switch between them. Since each Lock Screen can be linked to a Focus, you can switch your Focus by switching to a different Lock Screen.

How to personalize your iPhone Lock Screen via Apple Support here.

