Apple releases tvOS 16 and HomePod 16

Apple on Monday released tvOS 16, the newest version of the tvOS operating system that is available for the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD. Apple also released HomePod 16 software for HomePod and the HomePod mini.
The update brings game controller support for the the Nintendo Joy-Cons and the Nintendo Pro Controller. When Matter launches, the Apple TV with tvOS 16 installed will support it, for improved interoperability between smart home accessories from different companies.
tvOS 16 brings cross-device connectivity, a feature that lets developers integrate Apple TV apps with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps to unlock new experiences on Apple TV. Multi-user profiles have also been improved through the use of a shared keychain, which means users won’t need to sign in and choose their profile when launching an Apple TV app.
[HomePod] Software version 16 includes general performance and stability improvements.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod unless the feature is disabled, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod update how to.
MacDailyNews Take: To install the updates:
tvOS 16:
- Setting > System: Software Updates
- Download the latest software.
HomePod 16:
- In the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, tap the House icon.
- Tap Home Settings.
- Tap Software Update.
- Toggle the switch off next to “Install Updates Automatically” if this is your first time updating your HomePod.
- Tap Install if an update is available.
Still no way to lock an apple tv.
After the TVos16 update, my Samsung TV captured the AppleTV remote. I’m not sure if this is good or bad, but I would have liked a heads up .The AppleTV remote stopped working but then the Samsung remote took over