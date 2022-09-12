Apple releases tvOS 16 and HomePod 16

Apple on Monday released tvOS 16, the newest version of the tvOS operating system that is available for the Apple TV 4K and the ‌Apple TV‌ HD. Apple also released HomePod 16 software for HomePod and the HomePod mini.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The update brings game controller support for the the Nintendo Joy-Cons and the Nintendo Pro Controller. When Matter launches, the ‌Apple TV‌ with tvOS 16 installed will support it, for improved interoperability between smart home accessories from different companies.

tvOS 16 brings cross-device connectivity, a feature that lets developers integrate ‌Apple TV‌ apps with ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple Watch apps to unlock new experiences on ‌Apple TV‌. Multi-user profiles have also been improved through the use of a shared keychain, which means users won’t need to sign in and choose their profile when launching an ‌Apple TV‌ app.