iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max pre-order delivery dates quickly slip into October

Very soon after Apple started accepting pre-orders for all four iPhone 14 models at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, delivery estimates began to slip into October on its online store in the U.S. and select other countries.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Many customers who managed to work around issues with Apple’s online store and place an order quickly are set for launch day delivery. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus launches on Friday, October 7. For customers who have yet to order, however, many iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are now estimated for delivery in the first half of October from Apple. Availability of the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models has held up better. It’s a similar situation in Canada, where nearly every iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configuration is estimated for October delivery as of writing.

MacDailyNews Take: Apples work on better differentiating between standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models seems to be paying off!

