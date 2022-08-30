Tom Hanks is launching a trivia game exclusively on Apple Arcade

Trivia fan Tom Hanks is bringing one of his passions exclusively to Apple Arcade with “Hanx 101 Trivia,” — a new game set to debut on Apple’s game subscription service.
It’s the first game created by the Oscar-winning actor, producer and director, and the first trivia game coming to Apple Arcade. “Hanx 101 Trivia,” developed by independent game studio BlueLine Studios, lets players test their knowledge across a variety of categories and multiple game modes — to become the ultimate trivia master. The game launches on Friday, Sept. 2.
Hanks narrates the gameplay in “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which features an initial set of some 58,000 questions across a range of categories such as history, science, geography, food, art, business and technology. “Play, learn, compete and become a trivia master with ‘Hanx 101 Trivia,’ created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks,” Apple said in announcing the game.
MacDailyNews Take: This will be a nice boost, drawing in a different target audience than usual, for Apple Arcade.
3 Comments
Sounds like Quiz Planet on Facebook
Which sounds like every other trivia game… FB didn’t invent trivia. Hopefully, historical trivia will be the only way anyone knows about FB someday.
Having Tom Hanks involved gives this a nice hook for people to check it out. Staying power will depend on the quality of the game. I’ll take a look…
Well, at least it’s not “A guided tour of Epstein Island”