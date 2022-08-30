Tom Hanks is launching a trivia game exclusively on Apple Arcade

Trivia fan Tom Hanks is bringing one of his passions exclusively to Apple Arcade with “Hanx 101 Trivia,” — a new game set to debut on Apple’s game subscription service.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

It’s the first game created by the Oscar-winning actor, producer and director, and the first trivia game coming to Apple Arcade. “Hanx 101 Trivia,” developed by independent game studio BlueLine Studios, lets players test their knowledge across a variety of categories and multiple game modes — to become the ultimate trivia master. The game launches on Friday, Sept. 2. Hanks narrates the gameplay in “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which features an initial set of some 58,000 questions across a range of categories such as history, science, geography, food, art, business and technology. “Play, learn, compete and become a trivia master with ‘Hanx 101 Trivia,’ created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks,” Apple said in announcing the game.

MacDailyNews Take: This will be a nice boost, drawing in a different target audience than usual, for Apple Arcade.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.