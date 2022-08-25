Leaked images claim to reveal Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro ‘pill and hole punch’ display

Ahead of Apple’s “Far out” special media event on Wednesday, September 7th, several leaksout of Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro/Max’s”pill and hole punch” display cutouts.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Twitter user “DuanRui” today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one [above] seemingly showing a close-up, real-world image of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌’s “pill and hole-punch” TrueDepth camera array cutouts that are expected to replace the notch. At the same time, leaker “ShrimpApplePro” shared a segment of a screenshot allegedly from an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, overlaid with an identical screenshot from an iPhone 13 Pro Max, to show how Apple is purportedly planning to enlarge and realign the status bar’s items to account for the new “pill and hole-punch” TrueDepth camera array design.

<Exclusive>

With the existence of the Pill+hole on the iPhone 14 Pro series, how will the status bar be positioned?

So here is your answer with a screenshot from an iPhone 14 Pro Max, compared with iPhone 13 Pro Max status bar. 🤪

Now it sit slightly lower and to the right a bit pic.twitter.com/LHb1ZsdJ6v — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 25, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Hey hey, ho ho, the inelegant kludge is about to go!

