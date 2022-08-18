Antitrust regulators focus on Apple’s Safari and Google’s Chrome web browsers

Of late, regulators and rivals are again questioning whether web browsers, especially Apple’s Safari and Google’s Chrome, are too tightly controlled.

Safari is the best way to experience the internet on all your Apple devices. It brings robust customization options, powerful privacy protections, and industry-leading battery life — so you can browse how you like, when you like. And when it comes to speed, it’s the world’s fastest browser.

Miles Kruppa for The Wall Street Journal:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc… together control more than 80% of the market through their Chrome and Safari browsers, respectively. In the U.K., the Competition and Markets Authority said in June that it was examining competition between browser developers on mobile devices as part of an antitrust investigation into Apple and Google. The Chrome browser hosts almost two-thirds of internet activity worldwide and is an important driver of traffic to Google’s lucrative search engine… An early decision by Google’s Chrome team to combine the URL and search bars into one field helped the browser become an important source of traffic for the search engine, the company’s largest revenue source.

MacDailyNews Take: Google’s Chrome offers yet another benefit on a Mac, especially of the Intel-handicapped variety: if you open 3 or more tabs in Chrome, your Mac doubles as a space heater.

Bernstein analysts estimated that Google was on track to pay Apple about $15 billion last year for the right to have its search engine as the default in Safari, which was introduced in 2003. While both Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari browsers have escaped the brunt of antitrust attention so far, competitors have recently grown more vocal to lawmakers and regulators about alleged abuses in the market. The Mozilla Foundation, which developed the Firefox browser, purchased a full-page ad in the Washington Post last month to express support for the bill, writing that big tech companies have made it difficult for users to “discover, install and use Firefox as their preferred browser.”

MacDailyNews Take: In under 10 seconds using Apple’s App Store App, navigated to Utilities and found:



Apple’s Safari currently has 18.82% share of the worldwide market for web browsers. That is nowhere near a monopoly. Antitrust simply does not apply.

(Google search is another story altogether; the search market cries, and has been crying, for some real competition to be reintroduced into the market for nearly a deacde.)

Worldwide Web Browser Market Share (StatCounter, July 2022):

• Chrome – 65.14%

• Safari – 18.82%

• Edge – 4.11%

• Firefox – 3.3%

• Samsung Internet – 2.95%

• Opera – 2.12%

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.