Apple AirTag leads to arrest of alleged serial luggage thief

Florida police have arrested a suspected serial luggage thief, an airline subcontractor, thanks to an Apple AirTag item tracker.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Giovanni De Luca, 19, after the agency’s Airport Security Unit “became aware of suspicious activity” involving various items stolen from the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport.
Two travelers reported their luggage stolen in July and August after their bags never arrived at their destinations. The travelers’ luggage contained a combined total of nearly $17,000 worth of items and jewelry, according to OCSO.
The traveler who reported her bag stolen in July told authorities that her Apple AirTag pinged at a location in Mary Esther, Florida.
Investigators cross-referenced employees who lived in that area and made “consensual contact” with De Luca at his home, where they recovered the items reported missing in August.
The suspect admitted to going through the other traveler’s bag and removing her Apple AirTag. Her bags have not been recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.
De Luca, an airline subcontractor, is currently facing two counts of grand theft.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another win for Apple AirTag!
Note: As per Law Insider, “consensual contact” is a voluntary interaction between a police officer and a person, where a reasonable person would clearly understand that he or she is free to leave.
