Four Safari extensions to make web browsing fun again

In the Safari app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, you can install extensions to customize the way your browser works. For example, extensions can help you find coupons when shopping, block content on websites, give you access to features from other apps, and more.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Perhaps the most universally dreaded web pop-up is: “This website uses cookies. Accept or Reject?” Super Agent for Safari is an extension that automatically fills out the cookies consent form on each website you visit, meaning you’ll no longer see those annoying pop-ups. Super Agent for Safari is free with no in-app subscription Some websites with accompanying apps on the App Store love to bombard users with pop-ups and banners to push them to use their app rather than the website. Banish, a relatively new Safari extension on the ‌App Store‌ gets rid of such website notifications. Banish is a one-time purchase of $2 with no in-app subscription.

Screenshots and two more Safari extensions (StopTheMadness and Noir) and described int he full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: To view and get Safari extensions in macOS:

In the Safari app on your Mac, choose Safari > Safari Extensions, then browse the available extensions. When you find one you want, click the button that shows Get or the price, then click the button again to install or buy the extension.

To view and add Safari extensions in iOS and iPadOS:

Go to Settings > Safari, then tap Extensions. Tap More Extensions to browse extensions from the App Store. When you find one you want, tap the price, or if the app is free, tap Get, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Note: Any extensions you install for Safari on iPhone or iPad only appear on that device.

