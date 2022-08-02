Apple recognizes Studio Display speaker issues; offers temporary fix

Apple has recognized that its Studio Display speakers may experience audio issues, including cutting out, audio playing at high speed, and distortion in what the company describes as a software issue, not a hardware issue. The company offers a temporary fix while presumably working on the software to permanently correct the issue.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

In a memo to authorized service providers, obtained by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that customers may find themselves facing speaker issues with the company’s $1599 display. Apple says that customers facing issues should unplug the Studio Display from power, unplug any accessories or devices connected to the display, wait ten seconds, then reconnect the Studio Display to power. Apple explicitly notes this is not a hardware problem and implies that a future iOS update may address the issues.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, this is good news for both Apple and customers as a hardware issue would have very likely meant an eventual recall. A software update is a much easier and less painful fix.

