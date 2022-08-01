Apple debuts new ‘Switching to iPhone’ video for Android users

Apple on Monday debuted a new video that targets Android settlers who are looking to upgrade to a real iPhone.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The video walks through common questions that switchers might have, including transferring contacts, photos, and messages, trade-ins, long-term updates, and more. It also covers the durability of the ‌iPhone‌ such as water resistance, battery life, reliability of the iOS operating system, security, and privacy protections for personal data.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the Q322 earnings call last week, “We set a June quarter record for both revenue and switchers to iPhone. With its advanced performance, capability and ease of use, customers continue to find that iPhone remains the gold standard for smartphones.”

Apple CFO Luca Maestri added, “The latest survey of U.S. consumers from 451 Research indicates iPhone customer satisfaction of 98%. We also attracted a record number of switchers for the June quarter, with strong double-digit year-over-year growth.”

