Steven Spielberg’s first music video shot on iPhone

Mumford and Sons’ lead singer Marcus Mumford has taken on a solo career and, for his first music video, he’s enlisted none other than Steven Spielberg to direct. Not only is this Spielberg’s first-ever music video, he also shot it on an Apple iPhone.

Marcus Mumford has released his new single Cannibal, accompanied by a very special music video. Shot in a school gymnasium in New York, the moody monochrome piece is Speilberg’s music video directorial debut, and unbelievably it was filled in one 3-minute take. On an iPhone. The music video ended up being a family affair, with Spielberg directing the video and his wife, Kate Capshaw, acting as producer, art director and dolly grip. And while we’re used to big-budget special effects from Spielberg, this music video is fairly humble in comparison. Mumford shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the fluid vid in the creation giving us insight into how it was shot. And it looks like they had a lot of fun – Spielberg was being pulled along by Capshaw in a wheeled chair.

On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. pic.twitter.com/9KUvONG4u3 — Marcus Mumford (@marcusmumford) July 18, 2022

This does seem like a random pairing at first, but if you think about it for two seconds it will make sense. Mumford is married to famous actress/his childhood penpal Carey Mulligan. Carey Mulligan is starring in Gawker’s most-anticipated film, Maestro (she plays Maestro’s wife). Spielberg is producing Maestro. Apparently they all hit it off, and a few weeks ago they got together in a high school gym and Spielberg shot this on his iPhone.

Full cast and crew:

“Cannibal”

Directed by

Steven Spielberg

Producer, Art Director and Dolly Grip

Kate Capshaw

Producer and BTS videographer

Kristie Macosko Krieger

Costumer and Sound

Carey Mulligan

Performed by

Marcus Mumford

Without further ado, here’s the video (NSFW, explicit language):

