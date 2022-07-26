Apple eyes 2023 Cannes launch for Scorsese-DiCaprio-De Niro film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” the Martin Scorsese-directed adaptation of the David Grann book is poised to premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next May, Deadline reports.

Justin Kroll and Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

Killers of the Flower Moon, the Martin Scorsese-directed adaptation of the David Grann book that figured to be a strong contender for all the top Oscar categories, it will skip this Oscar race. The alternative plan discussed: the film that teams Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will get a global showcase premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next May. And in a development that could be a future template for streamers look to recoup some of the mega-budgets of the event films they’ve been making, Killers of the Flower Moon would roll out with a full-blown theatrical release through Paramount, a studio that was always part of the deal. Another epic Apple title, Emancipation, has in numerous reports been scratched from the upcoming awards-season race because of last year’s Best Actor winner Will Smith’s moment of Oscarcast infamy. But the film was never dated by Apple, and we hear Emancipation might very well make its debut on Apple TV+ later this year or early next year after all. The picture is complete, and sources said it has been tested numerous times and gotten very high scores.

MacDailyNews Take: We have a feeling that even if Emancipation were the next Citizen Kane, it’d have little chance of winning Best Picture due to Smith’s baggage (but, it’s Hollywood, so you never know).

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.