iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max said to sport 6GB of faster RAM

According to a Monday report from DigiTimes, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and ‌flagship iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will feature 6GB of a faster type of RAM.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current iPhones feature LPDDR4X, and that’s expected to continue to be the case for the standard iPhone 14 models.

Unlike the iPhone 13 series, which starts at 4GB of memory, all models of the iPhone 14 lineup will feature 6GB of RAM. LPDDR5 memory on the higher-end iPhones will mean better and more energy-efficient performance compared to the standard models.

Only the higher-end ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models are rumored to be powered by the new “A16” chip.