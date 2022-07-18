Apple Maps finally gets multi-stop routing in iOS 16

Finally, Apple Maps on iOS 16 is getting one of the most long-requested features: the ability to add multi-stop routing. Up to 15 locations can be added per route.

José Adorno for MacRumors:

One of the most important features is multi-stop routing. With that, you can add multiple stops along your driving route in Maps. In addition, you can plan a route with multiple stops on your Mac and it will sync to your iPhone.

Apple Maps in iOS 16 also brings:

• Transit fares: See how much your journey will cost with transit fares;

• Transit cards in Maps: Add transit cards to Wallet, see low balances, and replenish your card, all without leaving Maps.