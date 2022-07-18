Apple Maps finally gets multi-stop routing in iOS 16

Finally, Apple Maps on iOS 16 is getting one of the most long-requested features: the ability to add multi-stop routing. Up to 15 locations can be added per route.
One of the most important features is multi-stop routing. With that, you can add multiple stops along your driving route in Maps. In addition, you can plan a route with multiple stops on your Mac and it will sync to your iPhone.
Apple Maps in iOS 16 also brings:
• Transit fares: See how much your journey will cost with transit fares;
• Transit cards in Maps: Add transit cards to Wallet, see low balances, and replenish your card, all without leaving Maps.
MacDailyNews Take: The last main reason to revert to Google Maps disappears.
YEARS late, thanks Timmy
Wow, somebody finally woke up and took care of this. Should have been done years ago. But thanks it is a very welcome feature.
Now for Apple Maps when using a Mac…
It’s about time!
Hey, ever tried the function „add a stop“? It would be a good idea but Apple messed this one up. It’s too complicated to explain. But try it out when you are not driving.