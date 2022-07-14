The Verge: Don’t get the M2 MacBook Air base model, it has much slower SSD

Apple’s base model of the all-new 13.6-inch MacBook Air’s 256GB of storage is a single NAND chip instead of two 128GB chips as in the M1 models or the new M2 models with 512GB or greater storage. That can make the storage perform half as fast as the previous generation base M1 Air when copying large files or multitasking to the point where you max out the base 8GB of RAM, forcing the base model MacBook Air to use swap memory.

Dan Seifert for The Verge:

It’s a disappointing regression and really means the only models I feel comfortable recommending start at $1,500. Apple spokesperson Michelle Del Rio provided the following statement on the matter: Thanks to the performance increases of M2, the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro are incredibly fast, even compared to Mac laptops with the powerful M1 chip. These new systems use a new higher density NAND that delivers 256GB storage using a single chip. While benchmarks of the 256GB SSD may show a difference compared to the previous generation, the performance of these M2 based systems for real world activities are even faster. In my benchmark testing, the M2 Air outguns the M1 model in every test, though the differences aren’t especially stark.

MacDailyNews Take: Macs last a long time and hold their value very well and, for that reason, we’ve never recommended the base model of any Mac. Without user serviceable RAM, you should always try to max out the RAM at purchase and don’t skimp on storage; get enough on board to last you for the next three or more years.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]