Mimi Leder inks multiple-year overall deal with Apple TV+

The exec producer and director of Apple TV+’s signature drama, “The Morning Show,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with the company.

for The Hollywood Reporter:

Under the multiple-year pact, Apple will have a first-look at streaming features and an exclusive deal for series delivered by Leder. Leder has been with The Morning Show since its inception. She directed the pilot and earned an Emmy nomination for helming the first season finale. Season three of the series starring and exec produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston is currently in preproduction. Leder’s credits include features “On the Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact,” “The Peacemaker,” and “Pay It Forward.” On the TV side, her résumé includes “The Leftovers,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “L.A. Law,” “China Beach,” and “ER,” the latter of which earned her two Emmys, four nominations and three DGA noms.

MacDailyNews Take: Big names continue to flock to Apple TV+, as we predicted.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

