China’s BOE resumes supplying iPhone 13 OLED panels prior to iPhone 14

After being caught – and suspended – by Apple for the unauthorized changing of thin film transistor specs on iPhone 13 OLED panels, China’s BOE has been re-approved by Apple, amidst the evaluation process for iPhone 14 OLED panels; a production order that BOE hopes to win.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

Apple will start evaluating BOE’s samples of OLED panels aimed for the upcoming iPhone 14 this week, TheElec has learned.

The Chinese display panel maker is hoping to receive approval from the iPhone maker within the month, sources said.

If Apple gives the approval, BOE will start mass production of the panels aimed at the standard model out of the four in the iPhone 14 series, sometime between July and August.

Earlier this year, BOE was caught by Apple having changed the circuit width of the thin film transistors on the OLED panels it was manufacturing for iPhone 13.

This caused its supply of OLED panels for iPhone 13 to dip beginning in February.

Executives of the Chinese company visited Cupertino to explain the situation to Apple and receive approval for OLED panels aimed at iPhone 14.

BOE recently received re-approval to supply panels for iPhone 13 by Apple, sources said.