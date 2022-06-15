Apple Original limited series ‘Five Days at Memorial’ and new dark comedy ‘Bad Sisters’ to make global debut this August on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today announced the premiere dates for “Five Days at Memorial,” a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, and “Bad Sisters,” the witty and emotional darkly comedic murder mystery from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan.

The limited eight-episode series “Five Days at Memorial,” will debut globally on Friday, August 12 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through September 16. Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

“Five Days at Memorial” is executive produced and written by Carlton Cuse (“Jack Ryan,” “Lost”) and John Ridley (“The Other History of the DC Universe,” “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992”). The series is directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler (“Clarice,” “Rebel”), and stars Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” “The Conjuring”), Robert Pine (“CHiPs”), Cherry Jones (“Transparent”, “Succession”), Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul,” “Preacher”), Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal,” “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”), Adepero Oduye (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Pariah”), Molly Hager (“Happyish,” “It’s Kind of a Funny Story”), Michael Gaston (“Blindspot,” “The Leftovers”) and W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood,” “Preacher”). “Five Days at Memorial” hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Also coming to Apple TV+ this August is “Bad Sisters,” the newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Shining Vale”). A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland, “Bad Sisters” will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through October 14. The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, “Bad Sisters” stars Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (“Dracula,” “The Northman”), Brian Gleeson (“Frank of Ireland,” “Peaky Blinders”), Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to you, Leo Grande,” “Peaky Blinders”), Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent,” The Pursuit of Love”) and newcomer Saise Quinn (“Monster”).

“Bad Sisters” is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel (“New Girl,” “United States of Tara”), who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin (“Tabula Rasa,” “Professor T”). Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (“Sound of Metal”) executive produce for Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors with Walsh also acting as executive producer. “Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from her first-look deal with Apple TV+. It is produced by Merman, her production company that she co-founded with Mountford.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 244 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.