After Steve Jobs’ death, dysfunction ran rampant within Apple’s design team

Not unsurprisingly, given Steve Jobs’ intense interest in hardware design, dysfunction ran rampant within Apple’s design team after Jobs’ death.

Tripp Mickle for Fast Company:

In 2016, Jony Ive was contending with growing unrest within his design team at Apple. Ive had stepped down from day-to-day management duties, and Richard Howarth was elevated to vice president of design. This had created tension as Howarth had gone from ordinary member to leader of a close-knit group of about 20. Ive had spent more than a decade working under Steve Jobs to become one of the most powerful people at Apple. His word was final. But Howarth didn’t have that standing. Ive’s absence created a vacuum, and other leaders at the company tried to fill it. For all Howarth’s gifts as a designer, he could become defensive and passionate when engineers challenged him. Such outbursts increased as operationally minded executives and engineers with seniority sought to increase their influence over designs…

MacDailyNews Take: All it took was just one look at Apple’s TV’s original Siri Remote, developed circa 2014, three years after Jobs’ death, to know there was some serious trouble in paradise.

