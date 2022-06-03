Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) kicks off on Monday, June 6th. While the event is traditionally a software-centric affair, Apple has been known to unveil new hardware at the event, notably multiple Mac Pro models, the original HomePod, and even iPhones (iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4). Will Apple surprise with a new hardware product at WWDC 2022?

Recent rumor mill chatter has focused strongly on an all-new MacBook Air powered by an as-yet-unreleased Apple M2 SoC.

Daniel Kuhn and Katherine Ross for TheStreet:

Chris Versace, co-portfolio manager of Action Alerts PLUS, said given concerns with iPhone production, it is increasingly important that Apple show it has the next consumer obsession coming down the line. “Apple is going to need to debut something new,” Versace said. Versace said potential surprises could include a new MacBook Air or signs that Apple’s long-awaited augmented reality goggles are coming down the line.

MacDailyNews Take: In terms of hardware, an all-new M2 MacBook Air is most probable for WWDC 2022. Hopefully, some major virtual and augmented reality hints are dropped that presage Apple’s mixed-reality headset, too!

