Rare Apple-1 signed by Woz could sell for $500,000 in upcoming auction

Jimmy Grewal, the founder of the AAPL Collection, has put up an Apple-1 – signed by Steve Wozniak, no less – with all of its original components along with a keyboard, monitor, and a cassette player from the same era for auction. The lot has an estimated value of $460,000 – $485,000, but it could sell for $500,000 or more.

Phillip Tracy for Gizmodo:

Proceeds from the sale of this Apple-1 will be put toward creating opportunities for the public to see Grewal’s collection of rare Apple products, which includes nearly 200 Apple computers as well as numerous accessories and memorabilia. That could come in the form of pop-up exhibitions or a permanent museum of sorts, Grewal says.

Apple started selling its first-ever product, the Apple-1, about 45 years ago. Around 200 were sold—50 to a local electronics store called Byte Shop — and of those, 82 or so still exist. That makes this collector’s item, which is listed on the Apple-1 Registry as #89, part of a very rare breed of historic Apple devices…

What’s particularly enticing about this Apple-1 is that it contains all of the original components and is in “remarkable working condition.” Moreover, it is one of only two that were originally purchased by an executive at the oil services company Schlumberger Overseas S.A. Hence the name of this specific model: Schlumberger 2 Apple-1.