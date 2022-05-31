Apple’s iOS 16 may deliver Always-On displays exclusively to iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 is likely to deliver Always-On displays exclusively to iPhone 14 Pro models, along with upgrading the iPhone’s lock screen, messaging, and health features, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman reports in his Power On newsletter.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

From what I’m told, [iOS 16] — codenamed Sydney — is a fairly significant upgrade. It will be chock full of changes across the operating system, including updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps. The makeover also includes a part of the interface that’s often an afterthought: the lock screen.

Apple is planning major enhancements for the lock screen, including wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.

Further, I’m told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year’s iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information—similar to newer Apple Watches.

I’m told to expect the always-on mode as an exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, codenamed D73 and D74, if the feature ends up making the cut.