Analyst sees a silver lining in report for flat YoY iPhone production

A Wall Street analyst sees a silver lining in a report that Apple is planning to keep iPhone production constant relative to 2021 despite expectations for more significant feature enhancements.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

The report noted that Apple is requesting that suppliers assemble about 220 million iPhones this year, consistent with last year’s levels, while some market forecasts had previously been modeling production of roughly 240 million units.

A Mizuho analyst said that the reported production plans are “NOT NEW NEWS in my view to anyone not living on another planet.”

Mizuho’s Jordan Klein, a desk-based analyst associated with the company’s sales team and not its research unit, said the news could actually be seen as “a net positive for AAPL and their key suppliers as it tends to reduce investor risk and fears that AAPL over-orders and produces new iPhones starting July onward that would result in excess unsold inventories and material order cuts starting Dec ’22 onward.”