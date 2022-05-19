How to use your car key on your iPhone or Apple Watch

After you add it, you can use your car key to lock or unlock your car, start your car, and more. Note that this feature might work differently depending on the make and model of your vehicle.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

When you add your car key to the Wallet app, Express Mode might be turned on automatically. Express Mode allows you to use your car key without waking or unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

With some cars, you can use passive entry to lock, unlock, or start your car. All you need to do is have your device with you.

• When you approach your car with your device, it unlocks.

• Once inside, you can start your car.

• When you walk away from your car with your device, it locks.

You receive notifications on your device when your car locks or unlocks.

If you don’t have Express Mode turned on, enter your passcode to confirm and your car will lock, unlock, or start.