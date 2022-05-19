Apple execs show AR/VR headset to Board of Directors

Apple executives previewed the company’s upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company’s board, made up of eight independent directors and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, convenes at least four times a year. A version of the device was demonstrated to the directors during the latest gathering, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the meeting was private.

In recent weeks, Apple has also ramped up development of rOS — short for reality operating system — the software that will run on the headset, according to other people familiar with the work. That progress, coupled with the board presentation, suggests that the product’s debut could potentially come within the next several months.

Apple has aimed to unveil the headset as early as the end of this year or sometime next year, with a consumer release planned for 2023… The headset features advanced processors — on par with those in Apple’s latest Macs — as well as ultra-high-resolution screens. Though the first model will offer both VR and AR, the company is also working on stand-alone AR glasses, codenamed N421, for release later this decade…

Apple’s device could cost upwards of $2,000, according to people with knowledge of the device’s development.