Apple’s new ‘Data Auction’ TV ad drives home the iPhone privacy message

Apple is known for many things, but its commitment to user privacy (excluding last summer’s near-disaster) and its (sometimes) iconic ad campaigns rank near the top. The latest TV ad from the company very nicely combines the two.

Michael Grothaus for FastCompany:

In a new 90-second spot called “Data Auction,” Apple’s full creativity is on display. But the ad also does a terrific job of informing viewers—and, most likely, frightening many of them—about how their personal data is traded by powerful data brokers all day long.

The new campaign from Apple is rather timely as well. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) just published a report on real-time bidding, the process brokers and advertisers use to track you and sell your data. The ICCL’s report reveals that “a person in the U.S. has their online activity and location exposed 747 times every day,” and that in total, U.S. internet users will see their location and online behavior data “tracked and shared 107 trillion times” each year.

While Apple’s new privacy ad isn’t tied specifically to the ICCL’s new report, it helps visualize just how this mass tracking occurs…