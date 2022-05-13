Apple TV+ announces summer lineup of kids series

Apple TV+ today announced summer premiere dates for a full slate of all-new original series, specials, shorts and returning fan favorites for kids and families.

The all-new summer shows kick off on July 8 with the premiere of “Duck & Goose,” an endearing animated series based on The New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills. New live-action series include the July 22 launch of “Best Foot Forward,” from Emmy Award nominee Matt Fleckenstein and based on the real-life story of Paralympic athlete, motivational speaker and author Josh Sundquist; followed by the July 29 premiere of “Amber Brown,” from Emmy Award nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt, starring Carsyn Rose and Sarah Drew, and based on the beloved bestselling book series by Paula Danziger; the August 19 debut of “Surfside Girls,” from WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan, and based on the bestselling IDW graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell; and “Life By Ella,” the story of a young girl as she takes a new outlook on life into a world that seems determined to break it down, starring Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine and Vanessa Carrasco.

Fan favorite series “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” will return for an all-new special and four original shorts, all set to debut on June 24. In the special — created by Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer and Daytime Emmy Award winner Angela C. Santomero, and written by Santomero and Emmy Award winner Jill Cozza-Turner (“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Get Rolling with Otis”) — Jack and his friends set out to solve a kindness mystery. The four shorts feature Jack’s interviews with real kids about their extraordinary acts of kindness, declaring them official Kindness Ambassadors in their own hometowns.

Additionally, on August 12, Apple will debut a new Peanuts family special from their exclusive partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain: “Lucy’s School.” This summer, the critically acclaimed “The Snoopy Show” also returns with new episodes, alongside classic “Peanuts” titles from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, including “A Charlie Brown Celebration,” “He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown,” “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” “It Was A Short Summer, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown,” “There’s No Time For Love, Charlie Brown,” “Why, Charlie Brown, Why?,” “You’re In Love, Charlie Brown” and “You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown” — all making their platform debut on August 5.

Premium new original series, episodes and specials for kids, tweens and families premiering globally on Apple TV+ this summer include (in air order):

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”

All-new special and shorts: June 24

Jack and his friends set out to solve a kindness mystery: Who’s behind the random acts of kindness popping up all over town? Plus four shorts where Jack interviews real kids about their acts of kindness in their hometowns, and gives them a DIY bird feeder kit they can hang up as a symbol of being a Kindness Ambassador. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise) and Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”). The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group (“Blue’s Clues & You!,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films (“Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” “Karma’s World”). Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

“Duck & Goose”

Season one premieres: July 8

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, “Duck & Goose” is a preschool series that celebrates the unique friendship of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don’t always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other’s differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small. “Duck & Goose” is directed by Brian Muelhaupt (“Sesame Street”) with Jane Startz (“Ella Enchanted”), Douglas Wood (“Bob the Builder,” “Little Einsteins”), Chris Prynoski (“Harriet the Spy”), Shannon Prynoski (“Harriet the Spy”), Ben Kalina (“Harriet the Spy”), Antonio Canobbio (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”) and Tad Hills (“Duck & Goose”) executive producing. Peabody Award winner Wood also serves as showrunner. Cathy Davidson, Ph.D., founding director of the Futures Initiative and a distinguished professor in the Ph.D. program in English at the Graduate Center, CUNY, and Christina Katopodis, Ph.D., executive director and postdoctoral associate at Transformative Learning in the Humanities, serve as the transformative learning experts on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

“Best Foot Forward”

Season one premieres: July 22

Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by real-life paralympic athlete, author, motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more. The series was developed for television by Matt Fleckenstein (“iCarly,” “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”) with the first four episodes directed and executive produced by Victor Nelli Jr. (“The Wonder Years”). An Apple Production in association with Muse Entertainment, “Best Foot Forward” stars Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider (“Players”), Joy Suprano (“Fleishman Is In Trouble,” “Hightown”), Peyton Jackson (“American Refugee”) and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (“Avatar: The Way of Water”). Sundquist serves as an executive producer alongside Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice (“Single All the Way”) and Meghan Mathes Jacobs.

“Amber Brown”

Season one premieres: July 29

Based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, “Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Directed and written by Bonnie Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “The Bonnie Hunt Show”), the series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin. “Amber Brown” is produced by Boat Rocker. Bob Higgins (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “The Who Was? Show”) and Jon Rutherford (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “Daniel Spellbound”) are executive producing for Boat Rocker.

“The Snoopy Show”

Season two new episodes premieres: August 5

The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock

and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (“Snoopy in Space”) and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Mark Evestaff and Anne Loi, and produced by Kimberly Small.

“Peanuts” Classics

Platform debut: August 5

The Peanuts gang will also be available in classics from Mendelson/Melendez Productions including “A Charlie Brown Celebration,” “He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown,” “He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown,” “It Was A Short Summer, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Your First Kiss, Charlie Brown,” “There’s No Time For Love, Charlie Brown,” “Why, Charlie Brown, Why?,” “You’re In Love, Charlie Brown” and “You’re The Greatest, Charlie Brown.”

“Lucy’s School”

All-new family special premieres: August 12

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead — but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers and an appreciation of what makes teaching such a noble and fulfilling profession. It explores the fear of change, and shows Lucy facing and overcoming her fears with the support of her friends. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”) and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

“Surfside Girls”

Season one premieres: August 19

From WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan (“American Girl: Corinne Tan,” “The Astronauts”), and based on the bestselling graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell, this live-action series is about best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town. These best friends must combine their polar-opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the seemingly supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town. Starring Miya Cech (“Marvelous and the Black Hole,” “Rim of the World”) and YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) with Spencer Hermes-Rebello (“Troppo”), “Surfside Girls” is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (“Switched at Birth,” “Dawson’s Creek”) serves as executive producer. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (“The Shannara Chronicles,” “What’s Up Warthogs!”) co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Legacies”) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (“Locke & Key,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn,” “October Faction”) also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

“Life By Ella”

Season one premieres: September 2

Ella returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major seize-the-day mentality. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before and determined not to let the minutia of fake friends and social media status distract her. Created and written by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), “Life By Ella” is directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”) and stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club,” “Claws”) and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”), with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”). Hodsden and Pollock also executive produced the series.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo”; “Pinecone and the Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers; and the recently announced “Sago Mini Friends.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 244 wins and more than 961 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

