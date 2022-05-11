Apple’s iPhone notch to fade away; all iPhone 15 models to sport new pill-and-hole display

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will finally remove the “notch,” an inelegant kludge if there ever was one, debuting a new, less-but-still-kludgey pill-and-hole display that itself will disappear starting with under panel Face ID and camera in iPhone 18 Pro models in 2026, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Based on the technical challenges remaining for under panel cameras to meet discerning brands quality requirements as well as panel manufacturers' cost requirements, I still believe this roadmap makes sense for the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/3ck5X3sVcL — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 10, 2022

Chris Smith for BGR:

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stay on the current notch design seen on the iPhone 13 series. The pill-and-hole notch replacement is coming only to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 phones will all feature pill-and-hole displays, just like the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have identical displays with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s 6.06-inch and 6.68-inch, respectively. The pill-and-notch display for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will measure 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch, respectively.

I meant to say, "You can expect the 15 and 15 Max to have the same sizes as the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 10, 2022

The 2026 iPhone 18 series will debut the first iPhone display with no notch or pill-and-hole cutouts. Both Face ID and the selfie camera will sit under the screen. But the cheaper iPhone 18 models will feature hole-punch screens.

MacDailyNews Take: As day one inveterate notch haters, we can hardly wait for our iPhone 14 Pro Max models, much less our iPhone 18 Pro Max models, to arrive!

