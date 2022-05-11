All of Apple’s 256GB iPod touch units are sold out

All of Apple’s 256GB iPod touch – in all color choices – are now sold out, one day after Apple announced the product’s discontinuation.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The iPod touch can no longer be ordered with 256GB of storage in any color on Apple.com in the United States, and the (PRODUCT)RED model with 128GB of storage is also listed as “sold out” in the country. Stock may fluctuate over the coming days, but it is clear that Apple’s remaining iPod touch inventory is quickly depleting.

While stock is depleting on Apple’s online store, the iPod touch may still be found at select Apple Store locations and at Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last. The seventh-generation iPod touch was released in May 2019 and features a 4-inch Retina display, an A10 chip, and a classic Home button without Touch ID.

Once the iPod touch is fully sold out, Apple will no longer sell any iPod, marking the end of an era.