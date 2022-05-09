BMW temporarily ships cars without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

BMW is temporarily shipping new cars without Apple CarPlay and Alphabet subsidiary Google’s Android Auto due to a change in chip suppliers.

A smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car, Apple’s CarPlay takes the things you want to do with your iPhone while driving and puts them on your car’s built-in display. You can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music, all while staying focused on the road.

Nick Gibbs for Automotive News Europe:

Customers are being asked to wait for an over-the-air update that will install new software “by the end of June at the latest,” BMW said in an emailed statement. “The chips built into these cars in the first four months of this year need updated software in order to be fully functional and offer Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Wi-Fi capability,” the statement said. The company didn’t say how many models and which regions are affected, but customers from the U.S., Italy, Spain, the UK, and France have posted in forums saying their new BMWs have been delivered without the functionality. Models affected include the code 6P1 in their specification.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another ripple effect of the global chip shortage caused by various and sundry COVID lockdowns.

