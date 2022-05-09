Apple plans new nutrition, hardware subscriptions, and payment services

Apple as explored offering an all-new groceries service that integrates with the Health app and is planning to introduce several improvements for Apple Fitness+ and Apple Pay this year, according to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

Two finance-related Apple services are purportedly in development, including a hardware supscription program and a “buy now, pay later” service for Apple Pay transactions, designed to allow customers to pay for ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases in installments over time, rivalling existing services like Klarna.

Last month, Gurman explained that the hardware subscription program would allow customers to pay a monthly fee and gain access to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac for the duration of the subscription. Apple is said to be aiming to make the process of buying an ‌iPhone‌ or an ‌iPad‌ “on par” with purchasing iCloud storage or paying for an Apple Music subscription, with customers able to subscribe to hardware with their Apple ID and App Store account.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly planning to add new workout types to Apple Fitness+ with iOS 16 later this year. In addition, Apple is said to have explored offering an “Instacart-like service that integrates with nutrition data in the Health app.”