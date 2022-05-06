Apple no longer accepts credit or debit card payments in India

Apple has stopped accepting payments via debit and credit cards for subscriptions and app purchases using Apple ID in India, as required by new rules stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The News Minute:

[Users in India] can no longer use your debit or credit card to purchase apps from the App Store, get Apple subscriptions such as Apple Music and iCloud+, or purchase any media content from Apple. The customers will now need to add money to their Apple funds – just like a prepaid card – which will deduct money from the account every month when the subscription renews. New iPhone or iPad users have to mandatorily create an Apple ID while setting up the device and they are also required to provide bank details.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Support page, “About billing for Apple subscriptions and media products in India,” explains:

To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can add funds to your Apple ID balance.

Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers.

To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI.

