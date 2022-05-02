Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple preps sophisticated temperature monitoring for Apple Watch

New tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo on Sunday suggest that Apple could add sophisticated temperature monitoring to Apple Watch Series 8 expected this fall.
Rumors of a similar feature were flying around ahead of last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 release but that ultimately didn’t make the cut — the same can be said for that big case redesign, too. But a new series of tweets by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 might be able to offer the feature when it lands later this year…
While the idea of measuring the temperature of something that an Apple Watch is touching might seem easy at first blush, Kuo points out that the rapidly-changing environmental temperature makes for difficulty in acquiring accurate readings. As has been the case before, Apple will only add the feature if it is confident in its ability to do what it is supposed to do, when it needs to do it.
The challenge in implementing precise body temperature measurement is that skin temperature quickly varies depending on outside environments. A smartwatch can't support core temperature measurement in terms of hardware, so it needs an excellent algorithm to work together.
MacDailyNews Take: A temperature sensor on Apple Watch would most likely be used for fertility planning and to notify users of higher-than-normal body temperature without showing an actual temperature in degrees.
3 Comments
That Apple Watch just keeps getting better and better. Hopefully they will have a glucose monitor. Don’t forget, that device was created under Tim Cook’s watch.
FYI, a bit of additional color (that I personally can corroborate):
“Steve was aware of the Watch,” Creative Strategies’ Tim Bajarin told an audience of analysts, developers, and venture capitalists Thursday [December 10, 2015] at Glance, an Apple Watch conference in San Francisco. “He didn’t nix it as a product.”
https://fortune.com/2015/12/11/apple-watch-steve-jobs/
I could not read the whole article with that link but I did find another that had more of the story. That is so awesome, thanks for sharing that.
https://www.cultofmac.com/427636/steve-jobs-may-have-influenced-apple-watch-more-than-you-know/