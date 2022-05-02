Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple preps sophisticated temperature monitoring for Apple Watch

New tweets by Ming-Chi Kuo on Sunday suggest that Apple could add sophisticated temperature monitoring to Apple Watch Series 8 expected this fall.

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

Rumors of a similar feature were flying around ahead of last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 release but that ultimately didn’t make the cut — the same can be said for that big case redesign, too. But a new series of tweets by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 might be able to offer the feature when it lands later this year…

While the idea of measuring the temperature of something that an Apple Watch is touching might seem easy at first blush, Kuo points out that the rapidly-changing environmental temperature makes for difficulty in acquiring accurate readings. As has been the case before, Apple will only add the feature if it is confident in its ability to do what it is supposed to do, when it needs to do it.