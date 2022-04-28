Apple shares gain as analyst says market is ‘nearing peak bear sentiment’ on Big Tech

Apple shares are gaining in early trading on Thursday as one tech analyst says that the selling pressure in tech stocks amid rising interest rates to offset rampant inflation is so brutal that an end has to be in sight.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

“Our conversations with institutional investors is clearly very negative [on Big tech stocks],” Piper Sandler tech analyst Brent Bracelin said on Yahoo Finance Live. “Folks continue to be very concerned around increasing global risk. That said, my personal view is, it feels like we’re kind of nearing peak bear sentiment.” Overall, the Nasdaq Composite has shed 20% so far in 2022 — on Tuesday, the Nasdaq notched its worst session since September 2020 — and the S&P has declined 12% year to date.

Bracelin says sentiment is so negative on Big Tech that the point may be nearing where it makes sense to buy. “Everyone is universally bearish,” Bracelin said. “Typically when you have all investors on one side of the boat, that is typically when the boat flips. There is probably more risk for the next two quarters around slight changes to the numbers, factoring in these increasing global risks. But from a sentiment perspective, it’s hard to see how things can get more bearish from here.”

MacDailyNews Take: From Brent Bracelin’s lips to Mr. Market’s ears.

We’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are released, just check our homepage right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28th. We will follow that with live notes from Apple’s’ conference call starting at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on the 28th.

