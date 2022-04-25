Some developers complain as Apple removes ‘outdated apps’ from App Store

1 Comment

In a new email sent to affected developers, Apple warns it will remove apps from the App Store that haven’t been “updated in a significant amount of time” and gives developers just 30 days to update them.

App Store

Emma Roth for The Verge:

“You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review in 30 days,” Apple writes in the email. “If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale.” While Apple will remove the outdated apps from the App Store, any previously downloaded apps will remain on users’ devices.

A number of app makers, like Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe, have expressed their concerns about the change.

Developer Emilia Lazer-Walker also reported that Apple is removing “a few” of her older games from the App Store.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, Apple will take into account that older games may not need an update (outside of removing outdated APIs or such) and not remove them from the store simple based on upload dates.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

1 Comment

  1. Not a problem! Apple has every right to decide what to carry in their store.
    We have every right to get them elsewhere.
    Developers have every right to sell them elsewhere.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,