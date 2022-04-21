Jane Goodall, Apple team up to encourage users to recycle devices

Anthropologist Jane Goodall spoke with ABC News’ Linsey Davis Tuesday about her recent partnership with Apple to encourage customers to recycle their devices.
After decades of work fighting to save African animals, Jane Goodall is turning her attention to the environmental and political impact left on technology.
Goodall said reusing the metals and chemicals inside a phone, tablet or computer goes a long way to reduce peoples’ carbon footprint and will cut down on unnecessary mineral mining around the world.
“So many businesses are just ramping forward and not caring about the long-term environmental protection as much as short-term profit. Yes, people need to make money, but it is possible to make money without destroying the planet,” Goodall told ABC News.
Apple is working with Goodall’s Roots and Shoots program, which works with young people in different communities to combat the climate crisis.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about the Jane Goodall Institute’s “Roots & Shoots” program here. More info about Apple’s trade-in and recycling program here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
4 Comments
It’s great to see Apple make this sort of move to enhance the quality of life for people. The e-waste situation is definitely is an issue worth tackling, as are Apple’s other moves, some of which, you can read about here at mdn, like the recent donations to the World Wild Life fund, and others that you have to read about everywhere, like the UNICEF donation to support Ukraine that is on the Apple web site.
I get a chuckle out of the over used ‘combat climate change’, like it’s something we can actually stop. It ranks up there with lowering the temperature of the sun.
Hypothesis goes humans are causing climate change therefore we need to reduce the population (aka flatten the growth curve). Start by determining where uncheck populations excess the parental replacements…
Presuming we can abate the planet’s temp–up or down–is lulu. To think solar/wind is to be the tool to do this is even more lulu. To, in any way, heed to the words of fright and ignorance of a person that studied Econ in college and suggested we have 12, 10 years, or whatever time remains, to save ourselves, is scary & sad.
Energy use is equivalent to the level of excellence. There’s absolutely no evidence that wind and solar will provide anything but intermittent energy and it will come at a great cost to the current system that incurs great expense because of “renewables” intermittence. Simply, “renewable” is a farcical-fairytale. The amount of Cu alone–say nothing of Li, Co and other “rare” minerals, needed for “clean,” will bring a new realization of “dirty-ing” the planet.
On another note, AAPL’s donations to the World Wild Life Fund, likely have merit, but it’s not a stretch to think some of the $$ will be devoted to created preventative measures limiting significant bird deaths from the growing number of wind turbines (when working).