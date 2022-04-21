Jane Goodall, Apple team up to encourage users to recycle devices

Anthropologist Jane Goodall spoke with ABC News’ Linsey Davis Tuesday about her recent partnership with Apple to encourage customers to recycle their devices.

Ivan Pereira for ABC News:

After decades of work fighting to save African animals, Jane Goodall is turning her attention to the environmental and political impact left on technology.

Goodall said reusing the metals and chemicals inside a phone, tablet or computer goes a long way to reduce peoples’ carbon footprint and will cut down on unnecessary mineral mining around the world.

“So many businesses are just ramping forward and not caring about the long-term environmental protection as much as short-term profit. Yes, people need to make money, but it is possible to make money without destroying the planet,” Goodall told ABC News.

Apple is working with Goodall’s Roots and Shoots program, which works with young people in different communities to combat the climate crisis.