Apple TV+ announces new comedy series starring Noel Fielding

Apple today announced a series order for a new untitled comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh,” “The Great British Bake Off”).

Fielding will star as Dick Turpin, the legendary British highwayman. In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Big Talk Productions, part of ITV Studios, the series will be directed by Ben Palmer (“The Inbetweeners Movie,” “Breeders”), written and created by Claire Downes, Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis (“The Outlaws,” “The Job Lot”), with Fielding and Jeremy Dyson (“The League Of Gentlemen”) as script consultants. Executive producers are Kenton Allen, Fielding, Victoria Grew, Matthew Justice and Palmer.

The new series will join an expanding slate of award-winning and critically hailed comedies on Apple TV+, including the Emmy Award-winning global hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” as well as “Mythic Quest,” “The Afterparty,” AFI Award winner “Schmigadoon!,” Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest,” Emmy Award-nominated “Central Park,” and “Trying.”

