Apple updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Apple on Thursday updated its iWork suite — Pages, Keynote, and Numbers — for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.
Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:
The word processing application Pages now has the ability to publish directly to Apple Books with file sizes up to 2GB. Users also get more options for placing page numbers and setting font size.
The spreadsheet application Numbers has been updated with the ability to capture snapshots of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden values. The ability to adjust font size up to two decimal places has also been added.
Keynote has gained the ability to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%. The ability to change font sizes more precisely has also been added.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about iWork here.
Minimal changes would be the most generous thing to say. The biggest revision is tighter integration with the Shortcuts app.
iWork continues to lag badly in features compared to other office suites, probably because the latest major releases were dumbed down for iOS. If it was competitive, continually improved and documented, and fully featured for Mac users, Apple could make money on iWork. It should be obvious since 2009 that Apple offers “me too” freebieware with no plan to make it a profitable class-leading suite. Microsoft has nothing to worry about….