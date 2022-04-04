Apple is pulling away from an increasingly outclassed competition

Apple is in a league of its own and the so-called competition is fading into the dust in Apple’s rearview mirror.
There is no other company in the same league as Apple when it comes to maintaining and updating such a wide and comprehensive ecosystem of devices and services. The pace of Apple’s new product unveilings has played a role in the company pulling away from the competition.
The following new user estimates are obtained by combining Apple management commentary with my own product unit sales assumptions:
• iPhone new users: 60 million per year (a five-year high)
• Apple Watch new users: 30 million per year (an all-time high)
• iPad new users: 30 million per year (an eight-year high)
• Mac new users: 15 million per year (an all-time high)
We are at the point when tough questions have to be asked about Apple’s competition, or lack thereof. What company can realistically give Apple a run for its money? The number of paid subscriptions across Apple’s platform is increasing by 170 million per year…
Apple is selling both the all-around best smartphone in the market and tools and services designed to live both below and above the smartphone. Android switching rates are increasing while Apple entices hundreds of millions of iPhone-only users to move deeper into the ecosystem.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s only real competition is with itself. As long as the drive remains to outod itself, Apple has no real competition.
If you don’t cannibalize yourself, someone else will. — Steve Jobs
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
6 Comments
While the article is good news, Steve Jobs has a warning for . Hopefully, someone at the top was listening.
I hadn’t seen that before, thank you for sharing.
To his list (IBM and Xerox), I’d add Kodak, Sony and Microsoft.
Any other contenders you can think of? Technology giants who failed to keep creating the type of products that made them giants in the first place??
I’d posit that Samsung is there or will be soon.
As cynical as I am about modern Apple, those numbers are compelling, particularly with the Mac given all of the new Windows hullabaloo. I hope they can maintain a shred of integrity in their success. So far that does not appear to be the case.
Apple builds on success. It’s NOT something Apple did well in the early days. But building on past successes seems to be a guiding principle since Steve Jobs returned to Apple. Apple does this by intentionally NOT copying the competitions’ successes (for its key product lines).
Microsoft Zune is an early example. iPod and iTunes became hugely popular together. By the time MS copied with Zune, Apple had the iTunes Music Store in place; it was the defacto online music download store for Mac and Windows users. iPod started off be being a great music player with iTunes to sync customer’s existing song collection. Later, iTunes Store built on that success to become world’s largest music retailer. Zune (from day one) needed to be a great music player AND have its own “iTunes” with music store. It failed, no matter how much effort and money MS poured into it, because Apple’s existing advantage was too great.
iPhone succeeded (in large part) because it was initially sold as the best iPod ever (with built-in cell phone). Apple had a HUGE installed base of iTunes on all Macs and most Windows PCs, with happy iPod owners. For the first few years of iPhone, iTunes was required to sync and update iPhone, just like iPod. iTunes allowed Apple to take control of the customer’s mobile phone experience away from the wireless carriers and make it vastly better. A great start for iPhone that others could not match.
Apple Watch and AirPods (and AR glasses) build on the success of Apple’s ecosystem. Apple intentionally limits the potential market (excludes Android users) to increase overall success of ecosystem. This strategy is why the fragmented competition is not competitive. It’s a strategy that only Apple can effectively implement because Apple is selling the ecosystem, not separate products.