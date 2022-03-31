Apple fixes iOS 15.4 battery-drain issue with software update

Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 which includes a fix for the iOS 15.4 battery-drain issue and following bug fixes for your iPhone:

• Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4

• Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

• Made-for-iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

Samuel Axon for Ars technica:

Users took to forums, Reddit, social media platforms, and Apple support channels to complain that their iPhones’ batteries were draining unusually quickly after updating to iOS 15.4. With the update, Apple now says the issue is fixed. Apple also released iPadOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and tvOS 15.4.1. Bug fixes and security updates are big parts of today’s OS update, but they add support for Apple’s Business Essentials program as well. Apple calls Business Essentials “one complete subscription that seamlessly brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple on Thursday also released macOS Monterey 12.3.1 which includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac.

This update fixes the following issues:

• USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

• Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.