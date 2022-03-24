Apple shares power higher for eighth consecutive day

No Comments

Apple shares rose for an eighth consecutive day as U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, extending the market’s recent rebound, as investors snapped up beaten-down chipmakers and big growth names.

Apple

Reuters:

Indexes in recent sessions have recovered from their lows. The Nasdaq earlier this month closed down more than 20% from its Nov. 19 record closing high and confirmed it was in a bear market.

“The bear market was the dip to buy,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has about $50 million in assets under management. “People finally said hey, this is a good entry point.”

“They are seeing more value in tech for the first time in a long time,” he said.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 63.94 points, or 1.43%, to end at 4,520.18 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 270.44 points, or 1.94%, to 14,193.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.96 points, or 1.00%, to 34,703.46.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple shares remain undervalued at $174.07 and have a long way to go with the analysts’ average price target at $193.53 and a high of $215.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , ,