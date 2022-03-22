Apple’s Studio Display has 64GB of storage alongside its A13 Bionic chipst

Apple’s new Studio Display is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, making it as powerful as an iPhone 11. And, it also comes with a whopping 64GB of internal storage.

lol Studio Display has 64GB onboard storage?! pic.twitter.com/XfHGCYUYMG — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) March 21, 2022

Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:

The Studio Display having some storage is logical, given the extra software that Apple is running on it to enable extra camera and audio features for things like portrait mode and spatial audio effects. But it’s certainly surprising to see just how much hardware the new monitor has. For those keeping track at home, the 64GB of storage and A13 chip means that the Studio Display has a faster processor and twice the storage as the base model of the Apple TV 4K. It’s basically just a few sticks of RAM and a Wi-Fi radio away from being a full-fledged Apple Silicon iMac (or a giant 27-inch iPad that doesn’t have a touchscreen).

MacDailyNews Take: Gartenberg reminds that base configuration of an iPhone 11 was 64GB, so it’s possible that it was cheaper for Apple to simply repurpose iPhone 11 parts (complete with its existing soldered on storage) than to design a brand-new A13 with less storage specifically for the Studio Display.

