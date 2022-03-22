Apple’s Studio Display has 64GB of storage alongside its A13 Bionic chipst

Apple’s new Studio Display is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, making it as powerful as an iPhone 11. And, it also comes with a whopping 64GB of internal storage.
lol Studio Display has 64GB onboard storage?! pic.twitter.com/XfHGCYUYMG
— Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) March 21, 2022
Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:
The Studio Display having some storage is logical, given the extra software that Apple is running on it to enable extra camera and audio features for things like portrait mode and spatial audio effects. But it’s certainly surprising to see just how much hardware the new monitor has.
For those keeping track at home, the 64GB of storage and A13 chip means that the Studio Display has a faster processor and twice the storage as the base model of the Apple TV 4K. It’s basically just a few sticks of RAM and a Wi-Fi radio away from being a full-fledged Apple Silicon iMac (or a giant 27-inch iPad that doesn’t have a touchscreen).
MacDailyNews Take: Gartenberg reminds that base configuration of an iPhone 11 was 64GB, so it’s possible that it was cheaper for Apple to simply repurpose iPhone 11 parts (complete with its existing soldered on storage) than to design a brand-new A13 with less storage specifically for the Studio Display.
27-inch iPhone. Should give connected Mac access to portion of 64GB it’s not using 😉
Well, the base iPhone 11 came with a minimum of 64GB of storage, might just be economies of scale?
Unbelievable , no more back up drives, processing graphics and speed. Cable companies can load there systems up on this tv with the built Wi-Fi radio…
Heard lots of negative reviews on this. Looks like another Tim Cook failure
Heard lots of whining from Hal’s half dozen screen names. Looks like another Hal failure
Lah, remember: libturd opinions are valued lower than dog shit
Mostly; “I’m just a guy shooting YouTube videos so I don’t need and can’t afford this display. Bad Apple, couldn’t it have been $1,000 cheaper so I could buy it?” No? Well, it’s a bad display folks.
Too bad that you are not smart enough to do any real research. How many times did you vote for dementia Joe?
Most reviews I’ve seen have been positive, except for the camera for which Apple says a software fix is coming. I hope so, I have a display on order.
This is so they can capture your screen and run surveillance programs outside of your OS. Sneaky little devils
Apple adds all those things to the display and yet the reviewers seem to think it’s just a waste of components as they’d rather simply have a cheaper display. I’m guess Apple does all that stuff to differentiate itself from similar products on the market. It doesn’t make sense to just add components that are useless just to drive up the cost. But maybe that’s just how Apple continues to make profits. It doesn’t seem that the display is that expensive, but that’s just my opinion. I’d buy it if I needed it, but I don’t. It does look nice, though.
“ But maybe that’s just how Apple continues to make profits.”
Yes, by overcharging for EVERYTHING the dreaded Apple tax and making billions more by eliminating chargers and headphones from iPhone boxes.
Apple is all about MONEY, average working customer be damned! But then again you love it, all about the profits you make from Apple stock we’ve heard a 100 times…
Apple TV to be?
That would be effing amazing and would teach me that I need to be more patient.